Amaechi Ozor, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Amaechi Ozor, FNP
Amaechi Ozor, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Modesto, CA.
Amaechi Ozor works at
Amaechi Ozor's Office Locations
Golden Valley Health Centers1510 Florida Ave, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 202-3909
Ratings & Reviews
Facility might not be good. But this Nurse Practitioner is amazing
About Amaechi Ozor, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1821563073
Frequently Asked Questions
Amaechi Ozor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Amaechi Ozor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amaechi Ozor works at
2 patients have reviewed Amaechi Ozor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amaechi Ozor.
