Amaechi Ozor, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Amaechi Ozor, FNP

Amaechi Ozor, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Modesto, CA. 

Amaechi Ozor works at Golden Valley Health Centers in Modesto, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Amaechi Ozor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Golden Valley Health Centers
    1510 Florida Ave, Modesto, CA 95350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 202-3909

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Amaechi Ozor, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1821563073
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Amaechi Ozor, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amaechi Ozor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Amaechi Ozor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Amaechi Ozor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Amaechi Ozor works at Golden Valley Health Centers in Modesto, CA. View the full address on Amaechi Ozor’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Amaechi Ozor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amaechi Ozor.

