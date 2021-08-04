See All Physicians Assistants in Glendale, AZ
Amanda Anderson, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.9 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Amanda Anderson, PA-C

Amanda Anderson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Glendale, AZ. 

Amanda Anderson works at Pinnacle Psychiatry in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Amanda Anderson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pinnacle Psychiatry
    17505 N 79th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 321-2221
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 04, 2021
    I've been a patient of Mandie Anderson & Pinnacle Psychiatry for more than 12 years and I wouldn't think of going anywhere else. Mandie really cares about her patients and forms a partnership with them to help create a plan for addressing their needs. Her expertise is unmatched, as far as I'm concerned. I highly recommend Pinnacle Psychiatry!
    Ron — Aug 04, 2021
    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609152479
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

