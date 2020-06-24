Amanda Aydin, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Aydin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amanda Aydin, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Amanda Aydin, FNP-C
Amanda Aydin, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Amanda Aydin works at
Amanda Aydin's Office Locations
Visiting Medical Clinic1180 N Town Center Dr Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 749-9979Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love Amanda. She has a great bed side manner that you don’t find that often now a days! and responds quickly to questions or concerns.
About Amanda Aydin, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Aydin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Amanda Aydin accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amanda Aydin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amanda Aydin works at
4 patients have reviewed Amanda Aydin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Aydin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Aydin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Aydin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.