Amanda Aydin, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Amanda Aydin, FNP-C

Amanda Aydin, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Amanda Aydin works at Visiting Medical Clinic in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Amanda Aydin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Visiting Medical Clinic
    1180 N Town Center Dr Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 749-9979
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Amanda Aydin, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821363144
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Washington State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amanda Aydin, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Aydin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amanda Aydin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Amanda Aydin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amanda Aydin works at Visiting Medical Clinic in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Amanda Aydin’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Amanda Aydin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Aydin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Aydin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Aydin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

