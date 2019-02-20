See All Family Doctors in Memphis, TN
Family Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Amanda Best, NP

Amanda Best, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. 

Amanda Best works at Kirby Primary Care in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Amanda Best's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kirby Primary Care
    2725 Kirby Rd, Memphis, TN 38119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 515-5350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Regional One Health
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 20, 2019
    Amanda Best is wonderful. Her last name describes her perfectly. She really cares about her patients and takes time to discuss your health concerns. I am so happy that I choose her to be my Primary care Physician. You will not be disappointed if you choose her. I can't tell you enough how wonderful the experience has been.
    Cynthia Finkbeiner in Arlington, TN — Feb 20, 2019
    Photo: Amanda Best, NP
    About Amanda Best, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255679270
