Amanda Blevins, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Blevins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amanda Blevins, NPC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Amanda Blevins, NPC
Amanda Blevins, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from Southern Adventist University.
Amanda Blevins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Amanda Blevins' Office Locations
-
1
Parkridge East Specialty Associates LLC961 Spring Creek Rd Ste 300, Chattanooga, TN 37412 Directions (423) 893-9787
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amanda Blevins?
Sje is awesome. She really cares about jer patients.
About Amanda Blevins, NPC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1215301643
Education & Certifications
- Southern Adventist University
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Blevins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Amanda Blevins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amanda Blevins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amanda Blevins works at
5 patients have reviewed Amanda Blevins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Blevins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Blevins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Blevins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.