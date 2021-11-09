Amanda Boyd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Amanda Boyd, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Amanda Boyd, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Birmingham, AL.
Homewood Office2200 Lakeshore Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 871-6926
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Mrs. Boyd is incredible. She's an attentive listener and works very closely with me to make sure I'm receiving the best possible treatment. I also needed official documentation for school and she was very quick to provide it, as well. She can sometimes be difficult to reach, but she calls back at her earliest convenience and gets the situation handled.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1447640321
Amanda Boyd accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amanda Boyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Amanda Boyd. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Boyd.
