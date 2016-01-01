Amanda Bright, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Bright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amanda Bright, PA-C
Overview
Amanda Bright, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Salem, VA. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.
Locations
LewisGale Physicians Cardiothoracic Surgery - Salem1802 Braeburn Dr Fl 2, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 215-4652Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Amanda Bright, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
