Amanda Bright, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Amanda Bright, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Salem, VA. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.

Amanda Bright works at LewisGale Physicians Cardiothoracic Surgery - Salem in Salem, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    LewisGale Physicians Cardiothoracic Surgery - Salem
    1802 Braeburn Dr Fl 2, Salem, VA 24153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 215-4652
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Amanda Bright, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740665470
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.