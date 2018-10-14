Amanda Butler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Amanda Butler, PA-C
Overview
Amanda Butler, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Salem, OR.
Locations
West Salem Clinic1233 Edgewater St NW, Salem, OR 97304 Directions (503) 378-7526
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind, thorough, knowledgable, patient, pleasant. I feel really confident working with her and I never feel rushed or made to feel like I'm wasting her time.
About Amanda Butler, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1861817090
