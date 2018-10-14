See All Physicians Assistants in Salem, OR
Amanda Butler, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Overview

Amanda Butler, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Salem, OR. 

Amanda Butler works at West Salem Clinic in Salem, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Salem Clinic
    1233 Edgewater St NW, Salem, OR 97304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 378-7526
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 14, 2018
    Very kind, thorough, knowledgable, patient, pleasant. I feel really confident working with her and I never feel rushed or made to feel like I'm wasting her time.
    Monmouth — Oct 14, 2018
    About Amanda Butler, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861817090
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amanda Butler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Amanda Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amanda Butler works at West Salem Clinic in Salem, OR. View the full address on Amanda Butler’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Amanda Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Butler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Butler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Butler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

