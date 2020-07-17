See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tampa, FL
Amanda Camp, ARNP

Internal Medicine
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Amanda Camp, ARNP

Amanda Camp, ARNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Tampa VA Hosp.

Amanda Camp works at Complete Integrative Medical Clinic in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Amanda Camp's Office Locations

    Complete Integrative Medical Clinic
    2835 W De Leon St Ste 102, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 374-5584

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Biopsy
Depressive Disorders
Asthma
Biopsy
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 17, 2020
    Deborah Goldney — Jul 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Amanda Camp, ARNP

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1366761546
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tampa VA Hosp
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amanda Camp, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Camp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amanda Camp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Amanda Camp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amanda Camp works at Complete Integrative Medical Clinic in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Amanda Camp’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Amanda Camp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Camp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Camp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Camp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

