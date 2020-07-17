Amanda Camp, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Camp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amanda Camp, ARNP
Amanda Camp, ARNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Tampa VA Hosp.
Complete Integrative Medical Clinic2835 W De Leon St Ste 102, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 374-5584
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
She is a wonderful practitioner. Have been seeing her for years. Tried to make an appointment and she is no longer there. Wish I knew where she went.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1366761546
- Tampa VA Hosp
