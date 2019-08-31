See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Shelton, CT
Bariatric Surgery
5.0 (12)
Overview

Amanda Christie, PA-C is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Shelton, CT. 

Amanda Christie works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Shelton, CT with other offices in Milford, CT and Farmington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    2 Trap Falls Rd Ste 100, Shelton, CT 06484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 926-8835
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    205 Sub Way, Milford, CT 06461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 874-1512
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    399 Farmington Ave Lowr Level, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 246-2071

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Midstate Medical Center
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 31, 2019
    Amanda is an amazing PA! I always look forward to my visits with her. She is intelligent, articulate and takes her time to answer any and all questions. She makes you feel like you are her only patient even though she may see hundreds in a week. I highly recommend Amanda!
    Julie Miele — Aug 31, 2019
    About Amanda Christie, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679993539
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amanda Christie, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Christie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amanda Christie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Amanda Christie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Amanda Christie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Christie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Christie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Christie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

