Amanda Clark, FNP
Overview of Amanda Clark, FNP
Amanda Clark, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbia, SC.
Amanda Clark works at
Amanda Clark's Office Locations
MUSC Health Primary Care Columbia Medical Park DT I2750 Laurel St Ste 303, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We just saw her at Elgin Urgent Care and I think I'll start seeing her on a regular basis as my family doctor. She was so knowledgeable, kind, caring and didn't look down on us like so many doctors tend to do. Loved her.
About Amanda Clark, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1881220226
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
Amanda Clark works at
3 patients have reviewed Amanda Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
