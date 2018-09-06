See All Physicians Assistants in Greensboro, NC
Amanda Collier, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Amanda Collier, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Amanda Collier, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Greensboro, NC. 

Amanda Collier works at Greensboro Adlt/Adlscnt Int Med in Greensboro, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Greensboro Adlt/Adlscnt Int Med
    1511 Westover Ter Ste 103, Greensboro, NC 27408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 378-9906

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Disorders
Anxiety
Asthma
Allergic Disorders
Anxiety
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Amanda Collier?

Sep 06, 2018
Amanda is AWESOME!! She listens to her patients. I love that she is willing to talk about her own habits to help encourage you to do better (though, she is also willing to talk about her own shortcomings--she's being real). She is super promt about responding to messages and filling prescriptions. She will tell you what you need to do, but doesn't ever make you feel stupid if you make mistakes. I am so happy to be a patient of hers!!
Dawn F. in GREENSBORO, NC — Sep 06, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Amanda Collier, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Amanda Collier, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Amanda Collier to family and friends

Amanda Collier's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Amanda Collier

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amanda Collier, PA-C.

About Amanda Collier, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1477850915
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • University of Virginia
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Amanda Collier, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Collier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Amanda Collier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Amanda Collier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Amanda Collier works at Greensboro Adlt/Adlscnt Int Med in Greensboro, NC. View the full address on Amanda Collier’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Amanda Collier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Collier.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Collier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Collier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Amanda Collier, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.