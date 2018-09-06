Amanda Collier, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Collier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amanda Collier, PA-C
Overview
Amanda Collier, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Greensboro, NC.
Amanda Collier works at
Locations
Greensboro Adlt/Adlscnt Int Med1511 Westover Ter Ste 103, Greensboro, NC 27408 Directions (336) 378-9906
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Amanda is AWESOME!! She listens to her patients. I love that she is willing to talk about her own habits to help encourage you to do better (though, she is also willing to talk about her own shortcomings--she's being real). She is super promt about responding to messages and filling prescriptions. She will tell you what you need to do, but doesn't ever make you feel stupid if you make mistakes. I am so happy to be a patient of hers!!
About Amanda Collier, PA-C
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Collier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Amanda Collier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Amanda Collier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Collier.
