Amanda Corbin, LCSW

Psychotherapy
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Amanda Corbin, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Hollywood, FL. 

Amanda Corbin works at Grow Therapy in Hollywood, FL.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grow Therapy
    2031 Harrison St, Hollywood, FL 33020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 244-2403
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Child and Adolescent Development
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Child and Adolescent Development

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Child and Adolescent Development Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse Chevron Icon
Sexual Trauma Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Amanda Corbin, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Psychotherapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518388453
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amanda Corbin, LCSW is accepting new patients.

    Amanda Corbin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Amanda Corbin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Amanda Corbin works at Grow Therapy in Hollywood, FL.

    2 patients have reviewed Amanda Corbin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Corbin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Corbin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

