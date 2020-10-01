Overview

Amanda Costello, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati.



Amanda Costello works at The Florida Psychiatric Center in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.