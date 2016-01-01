See All Nurse Practitioners in El Centro, CA
Amanda Cuellar, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Amanda Cuellar, NP

Amanda Cuellar, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in El Centro, CA. 

Amanda Cuellar works at Singh Prabhdeep MD in El Centro, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Amanda Cuellar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Singh Prabhdeep MD
    2061 Ross Ave Ste B, El Centro, CA 92243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 618-0572

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Amanda Cuellar, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1275813560
Frequently Asked Questions

Amanda Cuellar, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Amanda Cuellar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Amanda Cuellar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Amanda Cuellar works at Singh Prabhdeep MD in El Centro, CA.

Amanda Cuellar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

