Amanda Cummins, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Amanda Cummins, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Saint Clairsville, OH. 

Amanda Cummins works at EAST OHIO MEDICAL COMPLEX in Saint Clairsville, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    East Ohio Medical Complex
    109 Plaza Dr, Saint Clairsville, OH 43950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Photo: Amanda Cummins, PA-C
About Amanda Cummins, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
Female
  • Female
Gender
1851683916
  • 1851683916
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Twin City Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Amanda Cummins, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Cummins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Amanda Cummins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Amanda Cummins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Amanda Cummins works at EAST OHIO MEDICAL COMPLEX in Saint Clairsville, OH. View the full address on Amanda Cummins’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Amanda Cummins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Cummins.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Cummins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Cummins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

