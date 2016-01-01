Amanda Dirnberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amanda Dirnberger, FNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Amanda Dirnberger, FNP-BC
Amanda Dirnberger, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL.
Amanda Dirnberger works at
Amanda Dirnberger's Office Locations
-
1
Access Community Health Network3229 W 47th Pl # 43, Chicago, IL 60632 Directions (773) 254-6044
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amanda Dirnberger?
About Amanda Dirnberger, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1104474790
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Dirnberger works at
Amanda Dirnberger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Dirnberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Dirnberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Dirnberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.