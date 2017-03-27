Amanda Donaldson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Amanda Donaldson, APN
Offers telehealth
Amanda Donaldson, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN.
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas UT OBGYN Center300 20th Ave N Ste 302, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 284-2988
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
How was your appointment with Amanda Donaldson?
Very knowledgeable and professional.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1780928523
