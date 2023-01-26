Amanda Draper, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Draper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amanda Draper, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Amanda Draper, NP
Amanda Draper, NP is an Internal Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Boise, ID.
Amanda Draper works at
Amanda Draper's Office Locations
Saint Alphonsus Medical Group Lake Hazel Family Medicine10583 W Lake Hazel Rd, Boise, ID 83709 Directions (208) 302-5900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Amanda Draper is friendly, knowledgeable and very thorough as a health provider. Whenever I send a message via MyChart, she responds quickly. I would highly recommend her to anyone needing a primary care provider.
About Amanda Draper, NP
- Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Draper has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Amanda Draper accepts Aetna, Humana and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amanda Draper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
78 patients have reviewed Amanda Draper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Draper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Draper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Draper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.