Dr. Edwards accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amanda Edwards, PHD
Overview
Dr. Amanda Edwards, PHD is a Counselor in Getzville, NY.
Dr. Edwards works at
Locations
Narins Eating Disorder Center2430 N Forest Rd Ste 140, Getzville, NY 14068 Directions (850) 264-2011
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Edwards and I worked together for a considerable period of time and she helped me with a number of significant issues in my life such as loss and relationships. Dr Edwards has a calm, measured and relaxed manner and allows the sessions to evolve organically. Very flexible with scheduling sessions as well. I would definitely recommend Dr Edwards to anyone considering who is considering therapy. I cannot put into words how grateful I am for all of her help.
About Dr. Amanda Edwards, PHD
- Counseling
- English
Dr. Edwards works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
