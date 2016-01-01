Amanda Englert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amanda Englert, FNP
Overview of Amanda Englert, FNP
Amanda Englert, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Buffalo, NY.
Amanda Englert works at
Amanda Englert's Office Locations
-
1
Erie County Medical Center462 Grider St, Buffalo, NY 14215 Directions (716) 898-3000
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amanda Englert?
About Amanda Englert, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1245721463
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Englert works at
Amanda Englert has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Englert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Englert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Englert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.