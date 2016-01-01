See All Nurse Midwives in West Fargo, ND
Amanda Erickson, APRN

Midwifery
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Amanda Erickson, APRN is a Midwife in West Fargo, ND. 

Amanda Erickson works at Essentia Health-West Fargo The Lights Clinic in West Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-West Fargo The Lights Clinic
    3150 Sheyenne St Ste 240, West Fargo, ND 58078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Amniotic Fluid Embolism
Anemia
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Amniotic Fluid Embolism
Anemia
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)

Treatment frequency



Amniotic Fluid Embolism Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Cholestasis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Postpartum Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Premature Birth Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Toxoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Vomiting Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    About Amanda Erickson, APRN

    • Midwifery
    • English
    • 1033657556
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amanda Erickson, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Erickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amanda Erickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amanda Erickson works at Essentia Health-West Fargo The Lights Clinic in West Fargo, ND. View the full address on Amanda Erickson’s profile.

    Amanda Erickson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Erickson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Erickson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Erickson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

