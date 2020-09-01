Overview

Amanda Fields, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of South Alabama and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and HCA Florida West Hospital.



Amanda Fields works at Emerald Coast Center for Neurological Disorders in Pensacola, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.