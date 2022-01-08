See All Nurse Practitioners in Fredericksburg, VA
Amanda Fisher, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Amanda Fisher, PMHNP-BC

Amanda Fisher, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Fredericksburg, VA. 

Amanda Fisher works at Rappahannock Area Community Svs in Fredericksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Amanda Fisher's Office Locations

    Rappahannock Area Community Svs
    600 Jackson St, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 373-3223

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 08, 2022
    She is the best Doctor I have ever had. She will work with you until you get the right treatment. She is a humble person.
    About Amanda Fisher, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013467307
