Amanda Fox, APN

Family Medicine
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Amanda Fox, APN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. 

Amanda Fox works at Cooper Care Alliance in Turnersville, NJ with other offices in Sicklerville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine Association of Southern New Jers
    151 Fries Mill Rd Ste 400, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 401-9300
  2. 2
    Sicklerville Primary & Specialty Care
    1300 LIBERTY PL, Sicklerville, NJ 08081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 542-2273

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Acne
Allergies
Abdominal Disorders
Acne
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Disorders
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases
Birth Control
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Breast Diseases
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Diseases
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Emphysema
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Infectious Diseases
Injuries
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Menopause
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoporosis
Pelvic Exams
Pneumonia
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Stitches
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Well Baby Care
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 23, 2022
    Before I was a patient, I worked besides Amanda. I witnessed her genuine compassion and attentive care towards her patients, that's why I trust and respect her as a medical provider. As a patient, I always try to do my part like complete my annual wellness visits. Even with these visits, she is very thorough. Amanda also always make time to address any additional medical concerns unrelated to my appointment if I had any. I'd recommend Amanda to everyone because she's approachable and caring.
    — Mar 23, 2022
    About Amanda Fox, APN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972903466
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Massachusetts
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amanda Fox, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amanda Fox has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Amanda Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Amanda Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Fox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

