Amanda Fox, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amanda Fox, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amanda Fox, APN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Turnersville, NJ.
Amanda Fox works at
Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine Association of Southern New Jers151 Fries Mill Rd Ste 400, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Directions (856) 401-9300
-
2
Sicklerville Primary & Specialty Care1300 LIBERTY PL, Sicklerville, NJ 08081 Directions (844) 542-2273
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amanda Fox?
Before I was a patient, I worked besides Amanda. I witnessed her genuine compassion and attentive care towards her patients, that's why I trust and respect her as a medical provider. As a patient, I always try to do my part like complete my annual wellness visits. Even with these visits, she is very thorough. Amanda also always make time to address any additional medical concerns unrelated to my appointment if I had any. I'd recommend Amanda to everyone because she's approachable and caring.
About Amanda Fox, APN
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1972903466
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Fox has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Amanda Fox accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amanda Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amanda Fox works at
12 patients have reviewed Amanda Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Fox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.