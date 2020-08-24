Amanda Galloway, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Galloway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amanda Galloway, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amanda Galloway, PA is a Family Medicine Physician Assistant in Dallas, TX.
Locations
Dallas Medical Physician Group9 Medical Pkwy Ste 301, Dallas, TX 75234 Directions (972) 247-5464
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amanda is an amazing PA and provider who really takes the time to listen and care for her patients. She helped me manage and overcome a bout with severe depression and was always there when I needed her. I've had exactly 3 doctors my entire adults life, and I trust Amanda with my health and well being as much as any doctor I've ever had. As long as she keeps practicing, she will be my provider.
About Amanda Galloway, PA
- Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1396764148
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Galloway has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Amanda Galloway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amanda Galloway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Amanda Galloway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Galloway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Galloway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Galloway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.