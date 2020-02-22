Dr. Amanda Gottschalk, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gottschalk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Gottschalk, DC
Overview
Dr. Amanda Gottschalk, DC is a Chiropractor in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.
Locations
1
Womancare Inc1344 22nd St S, St Petersburg, FL 33712 Directions (727) 824-8181
2
ChiroSpa745 Beal Pkwy Nw, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 862-2224
3
Community Health Centers of Pinellas Inc247 S Huey Ave, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689 Directions (727) 944-3828
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. G! She always goes above and beyond to make sure your needs are met. I've found instantaneous relief to my chronic back pain after my first two visits with her. She is really good at distracting you with pleasant conversations while doing some of the "unnerving" neck cracking which is helpful in terms of distraction. I had a knee injury that affected my lower back and she took the time to tape my knee with orthopedic tape, which completely resolved my patella-femoral condition. Her nurse, Kim, is also really caring and pleasant to talk to prior to the visit. She is also always on time which is super convenient.
About Dr. Amanda Gottschalk, DC
- Chiropractic
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1306149943
Education & Certifications
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic
- Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
