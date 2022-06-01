See All Nurse Practitioners in New Albany, IN
Amanda Hackemack, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Amanda Hackemack, APRN

Amanda Hackemack, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in New Albany, IN. 

Amanda Hackemack works at Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Amanda Hackemack's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine
    2315 Green Valley Road Suite 100, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Floyd

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 01, 2022
I saw Amanda for 3 or 4 years until I moved out of state. I have had a lot of doctors throughout the years and rarely do you have one that really knows their stuff AND has great bedside manner. She always took her time with me in appointments, I never felt rushed, and answered all of my questions after listening to everything I had to say. She is an old soul for someone who is so young and she was a pleasure to have as my PCP. I will miss her!
Emily O’Neal — Jun 01, 2022
Photo: Amanda Hackemack, APRN
About Amanda Hackemack, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1942770235
Frequently Asked Questions

Amanda Hackemack, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Hackemack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Amanda Hackemack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Amanda Hackemack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Amanda Hackemack works at Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine in New Albany, IN. View the full address on Amanda Hackemack’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Amanda Hackemack. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Hackemack.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Hackemack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Hackemack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

