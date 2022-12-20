See All Family Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Amanda Nunez, FNP

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Amanda Nunez, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Amanda Nunez works at Novant Health Arboretum Family & Sports Medicine in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Arboretum Family & Sports Medicine
    7903 Providence Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2224
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Amanda Nunez, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1548729239
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amanda Nunez, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Nunez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amanda Nunez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Amanda Nunez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amanda Nunez works at Novant Health Arboretum Family & Sports Medicine in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Amanda Nunez’s profile.

    Amanda Nunez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Nunez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Nunez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Nunez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

