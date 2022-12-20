Amanda Nunez, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Nunez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amanda Nunez, FNP
Overview
Amanda Nunez, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Amanda Nunez works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Arboretum Family & Sports Medicine7903 Providence Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 908-2224
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amanda Nunez?
I’ve brought my elderly mother to Dr Nunez to establish her as a primary physician. My mother has a history of brain damage and has historically refused to go to the doctor out of fear and paranoia. We went back to Dr Nunez for a cognitive exam, which I was afraid would provoke my mother’s fear but it turned out perfectly. Dr Nunez gently and compassionately administered the exam and I could tell my mother was at ease, as much as she could have been. I think our ongoing relationship with Dr Nunez will continue to be a positive one as trust continues to be established. I cannot neglect to mention nurse Wendy, who is also very patient and compassionate with us.
About Amanda Nunez, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1548729239
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Nunez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Amanda Nunez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Amanda Nunez using Healthline FindCare.
Amanda Nunez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amanda Nunez works at
Amanda Nunez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Nunez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Nunez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Nunez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.