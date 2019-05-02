See All Neurologists in Charleston, SC
Amanda Hare, ARNP

Neurology
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Amanda Hare, ARNP

Amanda Hare, ARNP is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. 

Amanda Hare works at MUSC Health Ashley River Tower in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Amanda Hare's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Ashley River Tower
    25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 876-5146

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MUSC Health University Medical Center
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Amanda Hare, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245748029
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

