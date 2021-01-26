Amanda Harris, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amanda Harris, CRNP
Overview of Amanda Harris, CRNP
Amanda Harris, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Huntsville, AL.
Amanda Harris works at
Amanda Harris' Office Locations
Tennessee Valley OB GYN Clinic910 Adams St SE Ste 210, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-6512
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Amanda has always been extremely attentive, knowledgeable, and kind. She genuinely listens and I have never felt rushed. I recommend her when I have the chance.
About Amanda Harris, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1336372390
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Amanda Harris accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amanda Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Amanda Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.