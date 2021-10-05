Overview of Dr. Amanda Hickman, OD

Dr. Amanda Hickman, OD is an Optometrist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Optometry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.



Dr. Hickman works at St. Tammany Eye Care in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.