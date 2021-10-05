Dr. Amanda Hickman, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hickman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Hickman, OD
Dr. Amanda Hickman, OD is an Optometrist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Optometry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.
St. Tammany Eye Care1107 Village Walk, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 231-0800
- Aetna
- Avesis
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
She was wonderful. She did all the testing herself. She explained my conditions plainly enough that I could understand her findings. All of my visits with her have been very comfortable. She is genuinely concerned about my vision. She is by far the best eye doctor I've ever visited. If you are looking for a new eye doctor, I highly recommend her.
- Optometry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1811201635
- Southern College of Optometry
- New Orleans
Dr. Hickman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hickman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hickman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hickman works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hickman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hickman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hickman, there are benefits to both methods.