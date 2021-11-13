Book an Appointment

Amanda Hughes, PA-C

Family Medicine
4.9 (206)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Amanda Hughes, PA-C

Amanda Hughes, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sewell, NJ. 

Amanda Hughes works at Jefferson Health Fish Pond Primary & Specialty Care in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Amanda Hughes' Office Locations

    Jefferson Health Fish Pond Primary & Specialty Care
    354 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Bldg 2, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 206 ratings
    Patient Ratings (206)
    5 Star
    (186)
    4 Star
    (17)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 13, 2021
    Amanda is super easy to talk to and is a great doctor! She really listens to you and has great advise, recommendations, etc.!
    Jessica — Nov 13, 2021
    About Amanda Hughes, PA-C

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1457900599
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amanda Hughes, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amanda Hughes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Amanda Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amanda Hughes works at Jefferson Health Fish Pond Primary & Specialty Care in Sewell, NJ. View the full address on Amanda Hughes’s profile.

    206 patients have reviewed Amanda Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Hughes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
