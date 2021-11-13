Amanda Hughes, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Book an Appointment
Amanda Hughes, PA-C
Overview of Amanda Hughes, PA-C
Amanda Hughes, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sewell, NJ.
Amanda Hughes works at
Amanda Hughes' Office Locations
-
1
Jefferson Health Fish Pond Primary & Specialty Care354 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Bldg 2, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amanda Hughes?
Amanda is super easy to talk to and is a great doctor! She really listens to you and has great advise, recommendations, etc.!
About Amanda Hughes, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1457900599
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Hughes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Amanda Hughes accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Amanda Hughes using Healthline FindCare.
Amanda Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amanda Hughes works at
206 patients have reviewed Amanda Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.