Amanda Janda, PA-C
Amanda Janda, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Raleigh, NC.
Wake Orthopaedics3009 New Bern Ave, Raleigh, NC 27610 Directions (919) 232-5020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Urgent Care10010 Falls of Neuse Rd Ste 10, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (833) 678-4682
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Sh came to the ER and reset my broken wrist! She was very kind and explained everything to me step by step. In my follow up visit today my orthodontist said I had a very good PA. “She did a great job setting your bone so that you don’t need surgery.” I HIGHLY recommend Amanda Janda! She is a an excellent orthopedics. Thank you so much for doing such a great job for me! May the Lord bless you as you serve others!
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1790040293
- Saint Louis University
