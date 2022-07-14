See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Beachwood, OH
Dr. Amanda Junkin, OD

Optometry
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Amanda Junkin, OD

Dr. Amanda Junkin, OD is an Optometrist in Beachwood, OH. 

Dr. Junkin works at Western Reserve Vision Care in Beachwood, OH with other offices in Hudson, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Junkin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Parker Skin & Aesthetic Clinic Inc.
    3733 Park East Dr Ste 104, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 839-0200
  2. 2
    Hudson Office
    5992 Darrow Rd, Hudson, OH 44236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 839-0200
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Jul 14, 2022
    I am very scared and nervous to go to the eye doctor and let anyone get near my eyes, but Dr. Junkin was so gentle with her soothing manners and pleasant demeanor as she explained my condition to me that I hardly noticed she examined me until she was done. She gave me encouragement that I would get better, and that made my day, and melted away all of my anxiety.
    Sal — Jul 14, 2022
    About Dr. Amanda Junkin, OD

    • Optometry
    • English
    • 1841699618
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amanda Junkin, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Junkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Junkin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Junkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Junkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Junkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Junkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Junkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

