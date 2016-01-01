Amanda Laufer, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Laufer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amanda Laufer, PA-C
Overview
Amanda Laufer, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Augusta, GA.
Amanda Laufer works at
Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amanda Laufer?
About Amanda Laufer, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1013508167
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Laufer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amanda Laufer works at
Amanda Laufer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Laufer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Laufer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Laufer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.