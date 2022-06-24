Amanda Levison, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Levison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amanda Levison, MS
Overview
Amanda Levison, MS is a Counselor in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Counseling, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University Masters In Mental Health Counseling.
Amanda Levison works at
Locations
-
1
Neurofeedback and Counseling Center of Pennsylvania1820 Linglestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Directions (717) 202-2510Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amanda Levison?
Amanda was a perfect fit for me as a therapist. She continues to help me with many different things that I struggle with.
About Amanda Levison, MS
- Counseling
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1912281445
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University Masters In Mental Health Counseling
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Levison accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amanda Levison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amanda Levison works at
6 patients have reviewed Amanda Levison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Levison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Levison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Levison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.