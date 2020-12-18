See All Nurse Practitioners in Plano, TX
Amanda Lindsey, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Amanda Lindsey, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Amanda Lindsey, FNP-C

Amanda Lindsey, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Plano, TX. 

Amanda Lindsey works at L.A.Torres, Jr.,M.D.,F.A.C.P. in Plano, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Sonceria Roper
Sonceria Roper
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Evelyn Oshoro-Akingbade, NP
Evelyn Oshoro-Akingbade, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Kristan Rhone, WHNP
Kristan Rhone, WHNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Amanda Lindsey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    L.A.Torres, Jr.,M.D.,F.A.C.P.
    4601 Old Shepard Pl Ste 101 Bldg 1, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 919-2350

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Amanda Lindsey?

Dec 18, 2020
Amanda is always caring and attentive. Great knowledge-base. Engaging personality. I always feel heard.
Phil — Dec 18, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Amanda Lindsey, FNP-C
How would you rate your experience with Amanda Lindsey, FNP-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Amanda Lindsey to family and friends

Amanda Lindsey's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Amanda Lindsey

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amanda Lindsey, FNP-C.

About Amanda Lindsey, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1356828875
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Amanda Lindsey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Amanda Lindsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Amanda Lindsey works at L.A.Torres, Jr.,M.D.,F.A.C.P. in Plano, TX. View the full address on Amanda Lindsey’s profile.

Amanda Lindsey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Lindsey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Lindsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Lindsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Amanda Lindsey, FNP-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.