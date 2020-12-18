Amanda Lindsey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Amanda Lindsey, FNP-C
Amanda Lindsey, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Plano, TX.
L.A.Torres, Jr.,M.D.,F.A.C.P.4601 Old Shepard Pl Ste 101 Bldg 1, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 919-2350
Amanda is always caring and attentive. Great knowledge-base. Engaging personality. I always feel heard.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1356828875
Amanda Lindsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Lindsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Lindsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.