Overview

Amanda Logid, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Vista, CA. 

Amanda Logid works at Integrated Chiropractic Group in Vista, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Integrated Chiropractic Group
    380 S Melrose Dr Ste 208, Vista, CA 92081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (442) 777-3402

About Amanda Logid, LMFT

  • Marriage & Family Therapy
  • English
  • 1881246403
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Amanda Logid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Amanda Logid works at Integrated Chiropractic Group in Vista, CA. View the full address on Amanda Logid’s profile.

Amanda Logid has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Logid.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Logid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Logid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

