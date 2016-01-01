Amanda Logid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amanda Logid, LMFT
Overview
Amanda Logid, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Vista, CA.
Amanda Logid works at
Locations
-
1
Integrated Chiropractic Group380 S Melrose Dr Ste 208, Vista, CA 92081 Directions (442) 777-3402
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amanda Logid?
About Amanda Logid, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1881246403
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Logid works at
Amanda Logid has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Logid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Logid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Logid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.