Amanda Mace, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Amanda Mace, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Amanda Mace works at Allegheny Neurological Assocs in Pittsburgh, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pittsburgh Office
    420 E North Ave Ste 206, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 359-8850
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Amanda Mace, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447703079
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amanda Mace has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Amanda Mace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amanda Mace works at Allegheny Neurological Assocs in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Amanda Mace’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Amanda Mace. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Mace.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Mace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Mace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

