Amanda Mace, PA-C
Amanda Mace, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Pittsburgh, PA.
Pittsburgh Office420 E North Ave Ste 206, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-8850
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I was referred to Amanda Mace and couldn't have been more pleased. She was extremely thorough. She took her time and explained what was happening to me. She didn't rush me through the appointment or brush me off as some other providers have. She genuinely cared about my symptoms and wanted to know as much as she could so that she could treat me appropriately. Excellent care and would recommend her to anyone.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1447703079
