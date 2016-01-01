See All Nurse Practitioners in Wichita, KS
Amanda Mogoi, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Amanda Mogoi, APRN

Amanda Mogoi, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Wichita, KS. 

Amanda Mogoi works at M-Care Healthcare in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Amanda Mogoi's Office Locations

    M-Care Healthcare
    519 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 461-0339
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
LGBT Healthcare
Men’s Sexual Health Management
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
LGBT Healthcare
Men’s Sexual Health Management

Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
LGBT Healthcare Chevron Icon
Men’s Sexual Health Management Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adults Chevron Icon
Sexual Desire Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Counseling Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Transgender Disorders Chevron Icon
Transgender Health Chevron Icon
Women’s Sexual Health Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Amanda Mogoi, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801332564
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Wichita State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amanda Mogoi, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Mogoi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amanda Mogoi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amanda Mogoi works at M-Care Healthcare in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Amanda Mogoi’s profile.

    Amanda Mogoi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Mogoi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Mogoi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Mogoi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

