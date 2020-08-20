Overview

Amanda Morris, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Olathe, KS. They graduated from RESEARCH COLLEGE OF NURSING and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.



Amanda Morris works at College Park Family Care - Olathe Northwest in Olathe, KS with other offices in Lenexa, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.