Amanda Morris, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amanda Morris, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Olathe, KS. They graduated from RESEARCH COLLEGE OF NURSING and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Amanda Morris works at
Locations
1
College Park Family Care - Olathe Northwest11164 S Noble Dr, Olathe, KS 66061 Directions (913) 829-2440
2
College Park Family Care - Olathe1803 S Ridgeview Rd, Olathe, KS 66062 Directions (913) 829-0505
3
College Park Family Care Center - Lenexa12210 W 87TH STREET PKWY, Lenexa, KS 66215 Directions (913) 438-2581Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
personable and thorough.
About Amanda Morris, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1548622590
Education & Certifications
- RESEARCH COLLEGE OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Morris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Amanda Morris accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amanda Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Amanda Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Morris.
