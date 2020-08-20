See All Family Doctors in Olathe, KS
Amanda Morris, NP

Family Medicine
5.0 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Amanda Morris, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Olathe, KS. They graduated from RESEARCH COLLEGE OF NURSING and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Amanda Morris works at College Park Family Care - Olathe Northwest in Olathe, KS with other offices in Lenexa, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    College Park Family Care - Olathe Northwest
    11164 S Noble Dr, Olathe, KS 66061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 829-2440
    College Park Family Care - Olathe
    1803 S Ridgeview Rd, Olathe, KS 66062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 829-0505
    College Park Family Care Center - Lenexa
    12210 W 87TH STREET PKWY, Lenexa, KS 66215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 438-2581
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 20, 2020
    personable and thorough.
    Nancy Corder — Aug 20, 2020
    About Amanda Morris, NP

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1548622590
    • RESEARCH COLLEGE OF NURSING
