Dr. Nellis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amanda Nellis, PHD
Overview
Dr. Amanda Nellis, PHD is a Counselor in Phoenix, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 11024 N 28th Dr Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85029 Directions (602) 734-0123
-
2
Nourished Nutrition Counseling7301 N 16th St Ste 102, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 734-0213Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nellis?
About Dr. Amanda Nellis, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1265442628
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nellis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nellis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.