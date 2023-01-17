See All Nurse Practitioners in Towson, MD
Amanda Nossel, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Amanda Nossel, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.4 (18)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Amanda Nossel, CRNP

Amanda Nossel, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Towson, MD. 

Amanda Nossel works at Capital Women's Care in Towson, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Christopher Englert, CRNP
Christopher Englert, CRNP
4.8 (39)
View Profile
Emily Boegner, NP
Emily Boegner, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Amanda Nossel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Capital Women's Care
    22 West Rd Ste 300, Towson, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 321-6100
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Amanda Nossel?

    Jan 17, 2023
    Amanda is so professional but also so personable. She makes you feel so comfortable in obviously uncomfortable and personal situations. She is so efficient and the appointment is short, but I know she would take the time if I had any concerns I wanted to discuss. Her bedside manner is FANTASTIC and is my favorite provider that I have seen.
    Emily — Jan 17, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Amanda Nossel, CRNP
    How would you rate your experience with Amanda Nossel, CRNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Amanda Nossel to family and friends

    Amanda Nossel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Amanda Nossel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amanda Nossel, CRNP.

    About Amanda Nossel, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356683460
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amanda Nossel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Amanda Nossel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amanda Nossel works at Capital Women's Care in Towson, MD. View the full address on Amanda Nossel’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Amanda Nossel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Nossel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Nossel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Nossel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Amanda Nossel, CRNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.