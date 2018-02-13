Amanda Page, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Page is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amanda Page, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Amanda Page, PA-C
Amanda Page, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dublin, VA. They graduated from Mountain State University and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski and Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.
Amanda Page works at
Amanda Page's Office Locations
-
1
LewisGale Physicians - General Surgery4550 Lee Hwy Ste C, Dublin, VA 24084 Directions (540) 986-4637Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amanda Page?
Amanda Page is very knowledgeable as well as very kind. She is willing to take time with you and listen to your concerns. She truly is the best!
About Amanda Page, PA-C
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1972840940
Education & Certifications
- Mountain State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Page has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Amanda Page accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amanda Page has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amanda Page works at
14 patients have reviewed Amanda Page. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Page.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Page, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Page appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.