Amanda Plumb, LPC

Individual Counseling
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Amanda Plumb, LPC is an Individual Counselor in Virginia Beach, VA. 

Amanda Plumb works at Lifestance Health in Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lifestance Health
    780 Lynnhaven Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 301-8747

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 11, 2021
    Amanda is one of the top 5 people who have had the most positive influence in my life. I have learned how to create and live my best life from her than anyone I've ever known, and I am so passionate about this growth that I consistently recommend Amanda to others and have decided to pursue a career in Mental Health Counseling myself! That is a powerful endorsement! Thank you, Amanda!!
    Eternally Grateful — Jan 11, 2021
    Photo: Amanda Plumb, LPC
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amanda Plumb, LPC.

    About Amanda Plumb, LPC

    Specialties
    • Individual Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184021842
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Old Dominion University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amanda Plumb, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Plumb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amanda Plumb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amanda Plumb works at Lifestance Health in Virginia Beach, VA. View the full address on Amanda Plumb’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Amanda Plumb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Plumb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Plumb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Plumb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

