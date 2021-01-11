Amanda Plumb, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Plumb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amanda Plumb, LPC
Overview
Amanda Plumb, LPC is an Individual Counselor in Virginia Beach, VA.
Amanda Plumb works at
Locations
-
1
Lifestance Health780 Lynnhaven Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Directions (757) 301-8747
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amanda Plumb?
Amanda is one of the top 5 people who have had the most positive influence in my life. I have learned how to create and live my best life from her than anyone I’ve ever known, and I am so passionate about this growth that I consistently recommend Amanda to others and have decided to pursue a career in Mental Health Counseling myself! That is a powerful endorsement! Thank you, Amanda!!
About Amanda Plumb, LPC
- Individual Counseling
- English
- 1184021842
Education & Certifications
- Old Dominion University
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Plumb accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amanda Plumb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amanda Plumb works at
11 patients have reviewed Amanda Plumb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Plumb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Plumb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Plumb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.