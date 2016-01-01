See All Family Doctors in Neenah, WI
Amanda Probasco, PA

Family Medicine
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Overview

Amanda Probasco, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Carroll University and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.

Amanda Probasco works at ThedaCare Physicians Neenah in Neenah, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Physicians Neenah
    333 N Green Bay Rd Ste F, Neenah, WI 54956 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4772
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Amanda Probasco, PA

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1982055026
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Carroll University
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah

