Amanda Pummill, FNP is accepting new patients.
Amanda Pummill, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amanda Pummill, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lebanon, OH.
Amanda Pummill works at
Locations
Dulan and Moore Dulan Family Wellness Center1000 Columbus Ave, Lebanon, OH 45036 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always extraordinary care given. Service above and beyond from everyone.
About Amanda Pummill, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1801147020
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Pummill accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Amanda Pummill using Healthline FindCare.
Amanda Pummill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amanda Pummill works at
70 patients have reviewed Amanda Pummill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Pummill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Pummill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Pummill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.