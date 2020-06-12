See All Psychologists in Statesboro, GA
Dr. Amanda Rickard, PSY.D Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Amanda Rickard, PSY.D

Psychology
2.9 (11)
Call for new patient details
9 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Amanda Rickard, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Psychology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Southern University.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    325 S Walnut St, Statesboro, GA 30458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 421-9050

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals
Couples Therapy
Individual Therapy
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals
Couples Therapy
Individual Therapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
PTSD Treatment Chevron Icon
Transgender Care Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rickard?

    Jun 12, 2020
    I have been working with Dr. Rickard for years, and I couldn't imagine my life without her. She is not only professional, but extremely caring, genuine, supportive, and makes me feel like I can be open and honest. I think she is also versatile and can help you through whatever your goal may be. Highly recommend!
    — Jun 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Amanda Rickard, PSY.D
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Amanda Rickard, PSY.D?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rickard to family and friends

    Dr. Rickard's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rickard

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Amanda Rickard, PSY.D.

    About Dr. Amanda Rickard, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083098974
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Georgia Southern University Counseling Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Georgia Southern University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Eastern Kentucky University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rickard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rickard. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rickard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rickard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rickard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Amanda Rickard, PSY.D?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.