Amanda Samuels, ARNP
Overview of Amanda Samuels, ARNP
Amanda Samuels, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Elizabethtown, KY.
Amanda Samuels' Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine100 Helmwood Plaza Drive Suite B, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
Ratings & Reviews
MS. Samuels is a top notch Nurse Practitioner. She has diagnosed and correctly treated illnesses that three previous doctors missed. She is professional yet caring in her bed side manner. I have referred numerous friends and several have actually changed to her care. They are just as impressed with Amanda Samuels as I.
About Amanda Samuels, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
